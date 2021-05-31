Moviegoers back in theaters this weekend

More
“A Quiet Place Part II” collected around $48 million at the box office between Friday and Sunday, and the movie is expected to generate a sizable $58 million through Monday.
0:21 | 05/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Moviegoers back in theaters this weekend

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"“A Quiet Place Part II” collected around $48 million at the box office between Friday and Sunday, and the movie is expected to generate a sizable $58 million through Monday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78008861","title":"Moviegoers back in theaters this weekend","url":"/WNT/video/moviegoers-back-theaters-weekend-78008861"}