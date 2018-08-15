Transcript for First Mustang ever sold to be on display by Ford in Michigan

Finally tonight here, we reported on the 10 millionth mustang last week made in America. Well, tonight, proof that you really should listen to your third grade teacher. It was 1964 and the world was about to get its first glimpse of the never before seen Ford mustang. Coming April 17th, the unexpected. The new Ford mustang. Soon to be revealed at the world's fair in New York. The mustangs had been shipped to dealerships across America, and gale Weiss was 22, teaching third grade in Chicago, and she had not heard of the mustang. Hi, David. I'm gale @eiss. I'm the original owner of the first mustang sold. It turns out gale needed a new car to get to work. I told the salesman that I wanted a convertible and the salesman said -- I have never on the floor. But waiting in the back, the new mustang, it had just arrived. Skylight blue, hidden under a tarp. The salesman said, I'm really not supposed to sell it tonight. But he did, for $3,447.50. Everybody was waving at me. I felt like a movie star, but it wasn't me. It was the car. Gale still has the receipt to prove it. April 15th, 1964, two days before the official release. Gael would marry ray, driving the children in the mustang. They've kept it all these years. Now fully restored and worth between $350,000 and $450,000. Still going strong in that mustang, bought by a third grade teacher who needed to get to work. Gale and Tom, and their mustang, still looking good. I'll see you tomorrow morning on "Gma" and right back here tomorrow night. Good night. ??? ??? ???

