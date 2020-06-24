Transcript for NASA headquarters renamed for ‘hidden figure’

Finally tonight, hidden no longer. Mary W. Jackson was born and raised in Hampton, Virginia. She was an engineer and a pioneer. Liftoff, we have a liftoff. Part of a small group of black women hired as mathematicians at nasa. Helping America win the space race. Her role portrayed in the film, "Hidden figures", by actress Janelle mone. Let me ask you, if you were a white male, would you wish to be an engineer? I wouldn't have to. I'd already be one. Jackson became the first black female engineer at nasa in 1958. She had to be granted special permission to attend class at the then-segregated engineering school. I plan on being an engineer at nasa. But I can't do that without taking them classes at that all-white high school and I can't change the color of my skin. So I have no choice but to be the first. And today, from nasa, a major announcement. They will now name the agency's headquarters building in Washington, D.C. After Mary Jackson. Her daughter, Carolyn Lewis tonight, saying "We are honored that nasa continues to celebrate the legacy of our mother and grandmother. She was a scientist, humanitarian, wife, mother and trail blazer who paved the way for thousands of others to succeed, not only at nasa, but throughout this nation." Tonight, a family, a nation, honoring an American pioneer, hid nonmore.

