-
Now Playing: NASA InSight spacecraft set to touch down on Mars on Monday
-
Now Playing: NASA invites Stephen Curry to tour lab after controversy
-
Now Playing: Airline worker's dance moves bring smiles and goes viral
-
Now Playing: Man gives ability to see colors for first time to 23-year-old son
-
Now Playing: NASA scientists celebrate most distant fly-by ever conducted
-
Now Playing: Float catches fire during Rose Bowl parade in California
-
Now Playing: Video: Police rescue baby during standoff with armed father
-
Now Playing: Hopefuls line up as Mega Millions jackpot balloons to $425M
-
Now Playing: Fog hampers rescuers' efforts to save drowning woman in Florida
-
Now Playing: Man arrested after attempting to steal bike from in front of police station
-
Now Playing: Alex Guarnaschelli shares her New Year's Day recovery brunch recipe
-
Now Playing: 'The Big Life' author shares how to reboot your life for 2019
-
Now Playing: Police search for killer of 7-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: Confetti fills the sky in NYC
-
Now Playing: New Year's Eve storm sweeping across much of the country
-
Now Playing: Ringing one year out and another one in
-
Now Playing: Massive gas explosion in eastern Russia
-
Now Playing: Police searching for woman who hit-and-run manicurist after not paying
-
Now Playing: New questions surrounding the murder of a Colorado mom
-
Now Playing: Urgent manhunt for the gunman wanted in killing of a 7-year-old girl in Houston