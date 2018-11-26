NASA's InSight lander touches down on Mars

More
The mechanical three-legged, one-armed mining spacecraft landed and it will be the first mission to drill into the deep interior of Mars.
1:02 | 11/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NASA's InSight lander touches down on Mars

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59430261,"title":"NASA's InSight lander touches down on Mars","duration":"1:02","description":"The mechanical three-legged, one-armed mining spacecraft landed and it will be the first mission to drill into the deep interior of Mars.","url":"/WNT/video/nasas-insight-lander-touches-mars-59430261","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.