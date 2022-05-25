The national debate on raising the age to buy an AR-15 continues

ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports from a gun show in Harker Heights, Texas, where he asks gun show attendees how they feel about raising the age to buy AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live