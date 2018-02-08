National security team says Russia is trying to meddle in midterms

More
Officials said the threat is real and continuing and they're doing "everything we can" to have a legitimate election.
3:14 | 08/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for National security team says Russia is trying to meddle in midterms

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56999549,"title":"National security team says Russia is trying to meddle in midterms ","duration":"3:14","description":"Officials said the threat is real and continuing and they're doing \"everything we can\" to have a legitimate election. ","url":"/WNT/video/national-security-team-russia-meddle-midterms-56999549","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.