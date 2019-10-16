Nationals headed to World Series for first time in franchise history

The Washington team swept the St. Louis Cardinals as they’re poised to take on the Houston Astros or New York Yankees.
0:08 | 10/16/19

Transcript for Nationals headed to World Series for first time in franchise history

