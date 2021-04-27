Navy reports race to rescue F35 stealth fighter jet from South China Sea

The nearly $100 million stealth fighter jet sank after it crashed into the flight deck while conducting a routine flight operation. The Navy is now trying to recover gear and sophisticated technology.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live