Navy rocked by allegations that Seal candidates use performance-enhancing drugs

The Navy Seals were rocked by a recent New York Times investigation of 24-year-old Kyle Mullen’s death, which alleged candidates involved in the infamous “Hell Week” used performance-enhancing drugs.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live