Nebraska high school cheerleader competes solo at state competition

Katrina Kohel, as senior at Morrill High School, plans to enlist with the Air Force after graduation and to attend the University of Nebraska.

March 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live