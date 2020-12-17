Negro Leagues officially recognized as part of Major League Baseball

The Negro Leagues, from 1920 to 1948, officially have been recognized as a part of the Major League Baseball history. About 3,400 players will now have their records included in MLB history.
1:06 | 12/17/20

