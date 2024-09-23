New York reports death from EEE after 1st case diagnosed since 2015

The Ulster County patient's death was confirmed by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. There have been 11 reported cases of the mosquito-borne virus in the U.S. this year.

September 23, 2024

