Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with her father's fellow soldiers

More
The widow of Army Specialist Chris Harris and their newborn daughter scheduled a special photo shoot with the soldiers her husband bravely fought alongside of in Afghanistan.
1:49 | 06/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with her father's fellow soldiers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55597584,"title":"Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with her father's fellow soldiers","duration":"1:49","description":"The widow of Army Specialist Chris Harris and their newborn daughter scheduled a special photo shoot with the soldiers her husband bravely fought alongside of in Afghanistan.","url":"/WNT/video/newborn-daughter-fallen-hero-photo-shoot-fathers-fellow-55597584","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.