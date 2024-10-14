NJ Transit operator dead, passengers injured after train hits tree

A New Jersey light rail train crashed into a tree that had fallen on the tracks in Mansfield Township, killing its operator and injuring 23 people. The incident occurred with 42 passengers on board. 

October 14, 2024

