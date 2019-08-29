North Carolina college student arrested for alleged school shooting plot

Paul Steber was arrested after police received a tip that the High Point University freshman had guns in his dorm room. They recovered two guns and allege that he watched videos of mass shootings.
0:22 | 08/29/19

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Paul Steber was arrested after police received a tip that the High Point University freshman had guns in his dorm room. They recovered two guns and allege that he watched videos of mass shootings.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65254036","title":"North Carolina college student arrested for alleged school shooting plot ","url":"/WNT/video/north-carolina-college-student-arrested-alleged-school-shooting-65254036"}