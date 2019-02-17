Nurse allegedly poisons husband so she could marry an inmate

More
Amy Murray is accused of killing her husband with antifreeze and then setting their house on fire so she could be with an inmate at the correctional facility where she worked, police said.
1:34 | 02/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nurse allegedly poisons husband so she could marry an inmate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61138350,"title":"Nurse allegedly poisons husband so she could marry an inmate","duration":"1:34","description":"Amy Murray is accused of killing her husband with antifreeze and then setting their house on fire so she could be with an inmate at the correctional facility where she worked, police said.","url":"/WNT/video/nurse-allegedly-poisons-husband-marry-inmate-61138350","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.