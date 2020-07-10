Transcript for Nurse donates her kidney to baby boy

The nurse truly America strong. Little Bodie hall from St. Michael, Minnesota, was born with a rare kidney disorder and was in desperate need of a his father is not a match. His mother already donated her kidney to Bodie's older sister, London, who has the same condition. His parents posting online, asking for a donor. This was kind of outside our control. How do you ask somebody to donate a kidney? Nurse Taylor working the front lines against covid saw their plea. We he was so little. I filled out the paperwork right then and there. Taylor, who had already traveled to New Jersey, contacted Bodie's family back home. It turned out she was a perfect match. And she donated her kidney on her own birthday. It was just a different birthday. But it was a great one. I just felt like jumping, you know, so exciting. Hi, David. Right here tonight, nurse Taylor. I didn't think twice. It was definitely a very strange time to have surgery, because of covid. But it happened and it worked out. And Bodie, just 21 months old, is now recovering and doing well. Hi, David. They are grateful to that nurse. We can't thank her enough. It means the world to us. Right guys? Yeah. Thanks, Taylor. And tonight, they hope that nurse's selfless gift will inspire others to give, too. Bodie and Taylor, a beautiful I'll see you tomorrow. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.