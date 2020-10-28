-
Now Playing: NXIVM founder Keith Raniere faces possible life behind bars ahead of sentencing
-
Now Playing: A look at the future of Latinos in pop
-
Now Playing: How Latinos' economic impact can influence the election
-
Now Playing: The future of DACA
-
Now Playing: Where are the children? One family’s experience at the US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Sports cards see a resurgence during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Mississippi Senate candidate talks future of Black Americans in the government
-
Now Playing: The growing power of the Latino vote
-
Now Playing: Michigan secretary of state: ‘Return your ballots in person, don't rely on the mail’
-
Now Playing: Latino voters address their priorities ahead of Election Day
-
Now Playing: Colorectal cancer screening should start earlier: Experts
-
Now Playing: Cancer survivor runs 4 marathons in 24 hours to raise money
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Zeta gains strength as it approaches Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Turmoil in Philadelphia after death of Walter Wallace Jr.
-
Now Playing: US averaging more than 70,000 COVID-19 cases a day
-
Now Playing: Only half of voters who requested mail-in ballots have returned them
-
Now Playing: Biden, Trump campaigns make final sprint with week to Election Day
-
Now Playing: Driver hits worker with SUV
-
Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown – 1 week until Election Day