Transcript for NY Mets player Yoenis Céspedes opts out of 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns

Time now for the "Index." And the mets star mystery. Major league outfielder yoenis Cespedes missing the team's game against the braves in Atlanta today. The mets saying his room was found empty and they had not heard from him. His agent later informing them he would not be playing the remainder of the season over coronavirus concerns. 18 players have opted out of this season. And the fda is once again expanding its list of potentially toxic hand sanitizers. The agency now warning against more than 100 products that may contain methanol, which could be toxic when absorbed through skin or ingested. Much more information on our website. When we come back, the

