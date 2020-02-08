-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: COVID threatens baseball season
-
Now Playing: Not-socially-distanced bench-clearing baseball brawl
-
Now Playing: Actor Wilford Brimley dead at 85
-
Now Playing: Ryan Reynolds' new initiative for minorities in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: Binge This: Emmy nominations
-
Now Playing: Critics and fans blown away by Beyoncé's 'Black is King'
-
Now Playing: Wishing Jason Momoa a happy 41st birthday!
-
Now Playing: Chris Cornell’s daughter covers Pearl Jam’s ‘Black’ during Lollapalooza livestream
-
Now Playing: Beyonce drops new album ‘Black Is King’
-
Now Playing: Miss Piggy tells Whoopi Goldberg about her new career venture ‘Muppets Now’
-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ co-hosts look back on mishaps of working from home
-
Now Playing: 'Radioactive' star Rosamund Pike on her role as Marie Curie
-
Now Playing: Anthony Anderson on his 9th Emmy nomination
-
Now Playing: Rihanna expands her empire with Fenty Skin for every skin type
-
Now Playing: A look at Beyoncé’s ‘Black is King’ and how fans are reacting
-
Now Playing: Basketball returns with virtual fans, social justice
-
Now Playing: DeGeneres responds to allegations of toxic work environment
-
Now Playing: The evolution of Beyoncé's music: From Destiny's Child to 'Black is King'
-
Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who have died from COVID-19