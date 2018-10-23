Transcript for NY woman reported missing is found dead in Turks and Caicos

To the index of other news the American tourists killed in Turks and caicos Marie could law's body was found in the bushes near the club med resort last week. The 61 year old lawyer and mother from wants on New York was traveling with two friends authorities have not reveal the cause of death tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.