NY woman reported missing is found dead in Turks and Caicos

She was found in the bushes near a resort; she'd been traveling with friends.
0:14 | 10/23/18

To the index of other news the American tourists killed in Turks and caicos Marie could law's body was found in the bushes near the club med resort last week. The 61 year old lawyer and mother from wants on New York was traveling with two friends authorities have not reveal the cause of death tonight.

