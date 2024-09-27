NYC Mayor Eric Adams pleads not guilty to federal corruption charges

Federal prosecutors charged Adams with five counts related to bribery and fraud. He's accused of accepting more than $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and gifts from Turkey.

September 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live