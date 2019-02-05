Transcript for NYC subway bomb plotter to be freed after 'extraordinary' cooperation with prosecutor

And we begin with the news that broke here in New York City today. The terrorist set to be freed right here, after he plotted to blow up the New York City subway with a suicide bomb. He was trained by Al Qaeda, he was caught after crossing the George Washington bridge. Prosecutors called it one of the most serious threats to the U.S. Since 9/11. The FBI finding bomb-making materials at his home in Colorado and in the drove car he drove over the bridge in new York. Today, a judge says he can now go free. So, why now? ABC's whit Johnson leading us off. Reporter: It was the stunning arrest. FBI agents escorting the terrorist off a chopper in shackles. His plot to bomb the New York City subway system was called one of the most serious threats to the U.S. Since 9/11. This attempted attack on our homeland was real. It was in motion. And it would have been deadly. Reporter: But tonight, 33-year-old najibullah zazi will soon be a free man. A federal judge telling him, "This once unthinkable second chance has come your way, and you earned it." Zazi traveled to Pakistan in 2008, training with Al Qaeda in weapons and explosives. When he returned to the U.S., he and two friends in Denver hatched the subway plot, planning to build bombs with beauty products. Seen here shopping for supplies. Zazi then driving it all across country and into New York City, over the George Washington bridge. It was here he learned the FBI was onto him and fled, but they got him. He pleaded guilty, facing life in prison. And then provided what prosecutors today call "Extraordinary cooperation" in America's fight against Al Qaeda. Revealing key details of the terrorist group's training, movements and recruitment methods. Meeting with investigators more than 100 times. Prosecutors say he put his own life at risk, and deserves a reduced sentence, insisting zazi "Has repudiated terrorist ideology." A judge agreed, and sentenced him to time served. His lawyer calls that justice. Mr. Zazi, who I met a long time ago, almost ten years ago, who was a young, young man, has changed dramatically. The reality is that the light at the end of the tunnel is extremely bright for him. All right, so, let's get right to whit Johnson, live here in Manhattan tonight. Whit, zazi's attorney was asked if he has any concerns about his client getting on a subway again. Reporter: That attorney saying he has no concerned, saying his client is transformed. And zazi himself apologized for his horrible choices. He now calls America a beacon of light for nose with hope. He'll be on supervised release for the rest of his life. David? Whit Johnson leading us off tonight. Whit, thank you.

