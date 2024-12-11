NYPD has forensic evidence linking suspect Luigi Mangione to CEO shooting

Luigi Mangione was found in possession of a ghost gun that matches three shell casings recovered at the site of Brian Thompson’s fatal shooting in Midtown Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

December 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live