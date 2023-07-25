Ocean temperatures off Florida top 100 degrees

A buoy in Manatee Bay, Florida, reported a preliminary high ocean temperature of 101.1 degrees Fahrenheit Monday afternoon, according to meteorologists.

July 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live