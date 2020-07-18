Off-duty officer saves young boy from potential shark attack

More
The officer says he was walking along Cocoa Beach in Florida when he saw the shark getting dangerously close to a young boogie boarder.
0:31 | 07/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Off-duty officer saves young boy from potential shark attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"The officer says he was walking along Cocoa Beach in Florida when he saw the shark getting dangerously close to a young boogie boarder. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71862520","title":"Off-duty officer saves young boy from potential shark attack","url":"/WNT/video/off-duty-officer-saves-young-boy-potential-shark-71862520"}