Transcript for 6 officers charged with using excessive force during Atlanta protests

We're also following a developing headline out of Atlanta tonight. Six Atlanta police officers have been charged for using excessive force against two college students. Video showed police officers dragging them from their car and using tasers on them. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: The six officers accused of using excessive force have until Friday to turn themselves in. In the middle of the chaos that was tearing through downtown Atlanta Saturday night. Okay, okay, okay jnchs Reporter: And in pictures now viewed across the world, the officers are seen shooting a stun gun at two college students and dragging them out of a car. Messiah young and taniah pilgrim were out after the new curfew, explaining that they were just getting something to eat when they got stuck in traffic during a protest. I actually thought both me and messiah were going to die, like, the way everything happened so fast, there was no telling what could happen in the next moment. This just needs to cease. Reporter: Young was initially charged with trying to elude police officers, charged dropped by the mayor. Two officers have already been fired.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.