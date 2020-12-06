Transcript for Are officers under a microscope?

The Chicago police are on defense tonight after a video showed officers lounging around a congressman's office as you see here while a shopping plaza was being looted northeastern. Officers say they were called in to protect the office. That's one of many police behavior under the microscope. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: When congressman Bobby rush, showed Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot these images, she was outraged. We should all be disgusted. We should all feel hurt and betrayed. Reporter: The still images from surveillance video show officers lying down and browsing their phones. More than a dozen cops relaxing inside congressman Bobby rush's office during protests as a nearby shopping plaza was being They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, Reporter: Police union leaders telling our Chicago station WLS that the officers were asked to protect the office by rush's staffers, and that the officers were told to make themselves at home. The congressman telling WLS that isnt true. And while these officers are under fire for allegedly not doing their jobs, many other officers around the country are coming under attack for trying to do theirs. But more examples are coming forward that show alleged police misconduct. The LAPD says they are investigating at least 56 allegations of misconduct by officers during protests. And reforms are coming quickly around the country, too. Congratulations. The bills are signed. No New York today, the reverend Al Sharpton joining the governor as he signed a series of reforms into law, including banning chokeholds by police. Louisville, Kentucky just passed legislation banning no-knock warranted, named after breonna Taylor, she was fatally shot in her home by police. But now senator Rand Paul is trying to pass a bill that would ban these types of warrants across the country and right now, Tom, this bill has bipartisan support.

