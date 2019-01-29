4 officers shot while carrying out drug-search warrant in Texas

More
The suspects - a married couple - were killed when police returned fire, Houston authorities said.
1:34 | 01/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 officers shot while carrying out drug-search warrant in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60711620,"title":"4 officers shot while carrying out drug-search warrant in Texas","duration":"1:34","description":"The suspects - a married couple - were killed when police returned fire, Houston authorities said.","url":"/WNT/video/officers-shot-carrying-drug-search-warrant-texas-60711620","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.