Transcript for WHO officials warn ‘pandemic is accelerating’

happen here later in evening. With the concern about people in Tulsa in close proximity because of the coronavirus, the world health organization with a new warning tonight after a new and dangerous phase we're seeing. Ear in the U.S., the CDC is predicting up to 145,000 deaths by July 11th. Tonight, a sign of concern -- apple is closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, and the Carolinas. In Clearwater, Florida, players and staff testing positive at the Phillies training facility. Florida -- new action we're learning of tonight in Dallas and Houston. Kaylee Hartung from Texas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, world health officials warning the "Pandemic is accelerating," and entering a "New and dangerous" phase. For the fifth time this week, Florida shattering a daily record -- 3,822 new infections, and many of those are young people. I think that we've started to see some erosion in the social distancing from probably some of the younger population. Reporter: Apple tonight four states, including Florida, Reporter: Apple tonight closing 11 stores in four states, including Florida, due to the uptick in cases. The Philadelphia Phillies shutting down their spring training facility in Clearwater after five players and three staffers tested positive. The CDC is predicting up to 145,000 covid deaths by July 11th as hospitalizations are rising in 17 states, including Texas, where they're up 108% since memorial day. People are walking around without face masks. They're getting close together. If we don't take precautions, we're going to see a spike and we're seeing one right now. Reporter: Dallas county and Harris county, which includes Houston, now making masks mandatory in all businesses. No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service. Reporter: Marcie gest, volunteering on the front lines in a New Jersey hospital for eight weeks, returning home to Arizona and her husband and their three young children. Unfortunately, it went from leaving one hot spot to going to another. Reporter: That state now seeing record hospitalizations too. She says when she got back, she was shocked by what she saw. Hardly anyone had masks on, people were not socially distanced. What will it take for people to realize the virus is real? Reporter: Governor Andrew Cuomo, clearing the way for New York City to enter phase two of the reopening, delivering his final daily coronavirus briefing. It's clear that over the past three months, we have done the impossible. Governor Cuomo today after a very long run, addressing the people of New York on a daily basis. Kaylee Hartung with us live tonight. News out of New York City from the fire department about the number of heart attacks they have seen during this pandemic. Reporter: Yes, David. New York City fire department is saying they responded to nearly 4,000 cardiac arrest calls this spring. 90% of them were fatal. They say April 6th was the worst day. The average is 40 to 50 calls a day. The fdny believes another 134 deaths were the result of coronavirus but few if any of the patients were tested. Kaylee Hartung covering this pandemic since the start.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.