Oprah Winfrey hospitalized with stomach flu

Oprah Winfrey had to cancel her appearance on Gayle King's morning show after contracting stomach flu. A spokesperson for Oprah says she is recovering from a stomach virus, resting and feeling better.

June 11, 2024

