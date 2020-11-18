New Orleans cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parades

City officials said the parades are “super-spreader events” and have banned outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people.
0:17 | 11/18/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for New Orleans cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parades

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

