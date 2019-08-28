OxyContin maker facing over 2,000 opioid death-related lawsuits hints at settlements

More
Purdue Pharma, which manufactures the opioid drug, said in a statement that while it is prepared to defend itself in court, "it sees little good coming from years of wasteful litigation and appeals."
2:24 | 08/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for OxyContin maker facing over 2,000 opioid death-related lawsuits hints at settlements

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:24","description":"Purdue Pharma, which manufactures the opioid drug, said in a statement that while it is prepared to defend itself in court, \"it sees little good coming from years of wasteful litigation and appeals.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65229489","title":"OxyContin maker facing over 2,000 opioid death-related lawsuits hints at settlements","url":"/WNT/video/oxycontin-maker-facing-2000-opioid-death-related-lawsuits-65229489"}