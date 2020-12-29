Paralympic medalist cheers toddler’s first steps with prosthetic leg

Paralympic star Blake Leeper encouraged a 2-year-old trying to walk with a prosthetic leg for the first time in a video that has since gone viral.
1:48 | 12/29/20

