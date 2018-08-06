'Parts Unknown' host Anthony Bourdain's death ruled a suicide: Officials More His mother told The New York Times that a friend had described his mood as "dark" these last couple of days. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 'Parts Unknown' host Anthony Bourdain's death ruled a suicide: Officials This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Anthony Bourdain dies at 61 in apparent suicide

Now Playing: Daddy to the rescue for little ballerina suffering bit of stage fright

Now Playing: Woman who kidnapped baby 20 years ago from hospital gets 18 years in prison

Now Playing: Police chief says he's 'deeply disappointed' in videos showing violent arrests

Now Playing: Authorities still searching for woman they believe was killed by an alligator

Now Playing: 'Parts Unknown' host Anthony Bourdain's death ruled a suicide: Officials

Now Playing: At least 1 person killed when truck slams into Starbucks

Now Playing: Monkey clings to its owner as he's arrested for stealing a car

Now Playing: Missing woman in Florida believed to be dead after she was bitten by an alligator

Now Playing: NYPD officer who tackled James Blake loses 5 vacation days

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Teen adopted after plea for family graduates high school

Now Playing: 'Justify' remains odds-on favorite to win at Belmont

Now Playing: 3 teenagers killed in car accident when stolen vehicle overturns multiple times

Now Playing: Winner of $315 million Powerball prize comes forward in New Jersey

Now Playing: Teen crosses border to greet deported dad on graduation day

Now Playing: Couple's engagement will make your Trader Joe's-loving heart smile

Now Playing: Chicago man fatally shot in back by officer: Medical examiner

Now Playing: Mom takes issue with classroom rhyme explaining school lockdown procedure

Now Playing: ABC News Live: Trump arrives at G-7; Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Now Playing: Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55758749,"title":"'Parts Unknown' host Anthony Bourdain's death ruled a suicide: Officials","duration":"3:43","description":"His mother told The New York Times that a friend had described his mood as \"dark\" these last couple of days.","url":"/WNT/video/parts-unknown-host-anthony-bourdains-death-ruled-suicide-55758749","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}