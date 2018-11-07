Transcript for Passenger to pay airline nearly $10k for causing plane diversion

If you've ever witnessed an un relief passenger while you've been flying perhaps you'll appreciate this story tonight a hefty fine. For one of those on really passengers whose behavior forced delta to divert the flight he was taken into custody at the airport. He's now pleaded guilty to a federal assault charge but you're about to hear. What he'll have to pay for now here's ABC's senior transportation correspondent David Curley a map. This man's behavior and a jetliner this is him moments after he was as scored off that plane could cost him nearly ten grand. This belittled the at least decent threat. The delta flight from Portland to Atlanta just six weeks ago was diverted to Tulsa. So the bullet teepee all ruined could be removed he admits to singing loudly and screaming telling a flight attendant if you touch me again. You will regret it his plan to plead guilty to federal assault charges also carries restitution for the airline that little detour on a 737 according to delta. Costing 9118. Dollars airlines say it's not uncommon for prosecutors to seek restitution. This man was ordered to pay nearly a 100000 dollars to Hawaiian Airlines for diversion after he slapped a flight attendant. In this most recent case the man who's preparing to plead guilty could also face a 5000 dollar fine and up to six months in prison. In addition to paying that nearly 101000 dollars to delta. David in Curley with us tonight.

