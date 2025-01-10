Passengers evacuate Delta flight due to engine issue

A Delta Airlines jet with over 200 passengers was evacuated at Atlanta airport on Friday morning due to an engine issue that led to an aborted takeoff. Four people were injured in the incident.

January 10, 2025

