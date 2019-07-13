Transcript for Pence visits two migrant detention centers in Texas

Next, as immigration agents prepare for sweeping raids across the country, vice president Mike pence came face-to-face with the border reality, visiting two migrant detention facilities in Texas, seeing dozens of men in holding pens, calling this, quote, very tough stuff. It comes as thousands rallied against those coming raids. This protest in Chicago. ABC's David Wright reporting from the white house tonight. Reporter: As I.C.E. Prepares to round up thousands of undocumented immigrants Sunday, vice president Mike pence toured two detention centers near the Texas border. This is tough stuff. I knew we would see a system that is overcrowded, it's overwhelmed. Reporter: Some of the cages, standing room only. The heat, sweltering. The smell, overpowering. The men have no ready access to water. No cots to sleep on. Just the concrete floor. Some of them said they'd been here 40 days. We are not a terrorist. Reporter: The vice president also met with children being held in a different area. Are you comfortable, are you being well taken care of? Si. Reporter: Pence's upbeat exchange, in stark contrast to the chilling first-hand accounts of young detainees filed last month in federal court in California. One 17-year-old from Guatemala told his court-appointed lawyer, "It's always cold in the cage." Different from what we hear from many of the critics. I couldn't be more impressed with the compassionate work that our customs and border protection is doing at this facility. Reporter: Democrats in congress were close to tears as they described what they witnessed at another Texas Imagine traveling thousands of miles in grueling and dangerous conditions because you have no other option, only to be separated from your family, from your children, thrown into overcrowded cages, denied a shower, toothbrush, and yes, Mr. Chairman, drink water out of the toilet. Reporter: With I.C.E. Now hoping to round up some 2,000 undocumented immigrants this weekend, advocacy groups are pushing back, with protests like this one in cities across the country. If they're not doing any harm, if they're not breaking any laws, why should they get deported? Especially if they have kids. And David Wright joins us now. David, what's the latest that we know about these immigration raids? Reporter: Well, the president says those raids will happen tomorrow. Nine cities, we're told, on the list, but two cities, Houston and New Orleans, have been told not to worry, they have enough to deal with with the hurricane. Tom? David Wright for us tonight. David, thank you.

