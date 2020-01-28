8 people killed in dock fire in Alabama

More
Most of the 35 vessels ablaze were houseboats. Propane tanks were blamed for fueling the flames.
0:08 | 01/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 8 people killed in dock fire in Alabama

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:08","description":"Most of the 35 vessels ablaze were houseboats. Propane tanks were blamed for fueling the flames.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68572050","title":"8 people killed in dock fire in Alabama","url":"/WNT/video/people-killed-dock-fire-alabama-68572050"}