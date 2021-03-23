Person of interest in custody after shooting at grocery store in Boulder, Colorado

Colorado police arrested a person of interest after a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. Police confirmed 10 people were killed, including an officer.
2:56 | 03/23/21

Person of interest in custody after shooting at grocery store in Boulder, Colorado

