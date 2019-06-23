Transcript for Pete Buttigieg holds town hall on police shooting in South Bend, Indiana

To politics and the 2020 race for president. Pete buttigieg with a major test on the national stage. Buttigieg grilled during a tense town hall meeting in South Bend, Indiana. Audience members erupting with raw emotions over a deadly police shooting. The town hall at times teetering on the brink of chaos. Here's Tara Palmeri. Get the people that are racists off the street. Reporter: Tonight, an angry and hostile crowd facing presidential candidate and south Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete buttigieg at a town hall over the shooting of a black man by a white officer. Buttigieg remaining calm while facing the intense crowd. I don't fear nobody. Thank you, ma'am. That is their last day on the street. And I would love to be able to finish my reply, if that's okay. Reporter: The shooting happened last Sunday when officer Ryan o'neill shot and killed Eric Logan. Another unit here. Guy threw a knife at me. Reporter: Claiming Logan had a knife and ignored repeated demands to drop it. One gunshot wound right side of the abdomen. Reporter: But o'neill never turned his body camera on. In South Bend it is the officer's discretion as to when to activate them. While body cameras were implemented across the department, obviously there is enormous frustration which I share that they were not there when needed them most. Can we have an officer step over to this area, please? Reporter: The community is outraged, claiming African-Americans have not been protected from potential police misconduct. One woman escorted out. The deceased's mother confronting the presidential candidate. I've been here all my life, and y'all didn't do a damn thing about me or my son, or none of these people out here. It's time to do something. If you can't do it, then step your -- down. And I'm tired of talking about it. And I'm tired of hearing your lies. Right. Amen. Reporter: We asked buttigeig about his city's brewing tensions and his leadership. But you're running on your record, so how can you do that when you have so much division at home and yet you claim you can unify the country? Well, we've got a lot of challenges at home. And these issues aren't easy. Part of how you earn your paycheck as a mayor is to walk in to no-win situations. But we've done a lot of work, we've got a lot of work to do together. Tara joins us live in the studio. You were out there on the campaign trail with mayor Pete. This is such a critical time for his city, and he's also four days away from his first primary The timing is clearly a challenge. And buttigieg told us he plans to pass this to the department of justice to investigate. I talked to a campaign source, they say he still intended to attend the debate. Tara, thank you. Next tonight to the growing concerns over reports of deplorable conditions for

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.