Pfizer requests vaccine authorization for children as young as 6 months

Pfizer formally asked the FDA for emergency authorization of its vaccine for children six months to 5 years old on Tuesday. The company says three doses will be needed.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live