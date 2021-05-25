Phil Mickelson makes sports history

More
Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer ever to win a major championship on Sunday when he won the PGA Championship at the age of 50.
1:08 | 05/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Phil Mickelson makes sports history

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer ever to win a major championship on Sunday when he won the PGA Championship at the age of 50.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77881340","title":"Phil Mickelson makes sports history","url":"/WNT/video/phil-mickelson-makes-sports-history-77881340"}