1 pilot killed, another badly injured in midair collision over Florida

One plane was taking off from a private airstrip when it hit the second plane, investigators said.
To be mix of other news tonight in the deadly midair collision in Clay County Florida authorities say one pilot was killed and another seriously injured. Went to small planes crashed into each other investigators say one plane was taking off from a private airstrip. Within hit second plane.

