Pilot safely ejects after F-35B fighter jet crashes in South Carolina

More
It was the first crash ever for the expensive new stealth jet; no one on the ground was injured.
0:19 | 09/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pilot safely ejects after F-35B fighter jet crashes in South Carolina
To be index of other news in an F 35 B fighter jet has crashed in South Carolina the marine pilot safely ejecting. During a training mission no one on the ground was injured it is the first ever crash for an F 35 B that's the new stealth jet. A price tag over a hundred million such become the main fighter in the air force navy and marine fleets.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58160414,"title":"Pilot safely ejects after F-35B fighter jet crashes in South Carolina","duration":"0:19","description":"It was the first crash ever for the expensive new stealth jet; no one on the ground was injured.","url":"/WNT/video/pilot-safely-ejects-35b-fighter-jet-crashes-south-58160414","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.