Transcript for Pilot safely ejects after F-35B fighter jet crashes in South Carolina

To be index of other news in an F 35 B fighter jet has crashed in South Carolina the marine pilot safely ejecting. During a training mission no one on the ground was injured it is the first ever crash for an F 35 B that's the new stealth jet. A price tag over a hundred million such become the main fighter in the air force navy and marine fleets.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.