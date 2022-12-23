'Plan B' contraception drug gets new label

In an effort to reduce abortion-related misinformation about the effects of the drug, the Food and Drug Administration plans to re-label 'Plan B.'

December 23, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live