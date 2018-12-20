-
Now Playing: Man jumps onto wing of plane after scaling fence at Atlanta airport, police say
-
Now Playing: Passenger to pay airline nearly $10k for causing plane diversion
-
Now Playing: Made in America: Holiday gifts
-
Now Playing: Investigators search missing Colorado woman's townhome
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma parents surprise daughter by adopting dog she had been caring for at shelter
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old hides in bathroom, calls 911 to report home invasion
-
Now Playing: No criminal charges for deadly gas explosion in Wisconsin
-
Now Playing: The final push for holiday shipping
-
Now Playing: 2 kids frightening 911 call to stop armed intruder
-
Now Playing: Plane crashes near Atlanta leaving 3 dead
-
Now Playing: Weinstein case continues as judge declines to dismiss charges
-
Now Playing: Defense Secretary James Mattis to retire
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes slam down on Florida neighborhoods
-
Now Playing: The latest on Trump, border wall and the government shutdown
-
Now Playing: Trump signs 2018 farm bill
-
Now Playing: Holiday season 2018 by the numbers
-
Now Playing: President Trump tells House GOP he will not sign short-term government funding bill
-
Now Playing: Bright object streaks across the night sky in California
-
Now Playing: Marine surprises mom in time for the holidays
-
Now Playing: These 7 siblings were adopted together just in time for Christmas