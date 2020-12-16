New police body camera footage released in Ahmaud Arbery case

More
Greg McMichael, one of the suspects charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder, spoke to authorities after his son, Travis McMichael, shot the unarmed 25-year-old.
1:24 | 12/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New police body camera footage released in Ahmaud Arbery case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:24","description":"Greg McMichael, one of the suspects charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder, spoke to authorities after his son, Travis McMichael, shot the unarmed 25-year-old. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74746823","title":"New police body camera footage released in Ahmaud Arbery case","url":"/WNT/video/police-body-camera-footage-released-ahmaud-arbery-case-74746823"}