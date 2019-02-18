Transcript for Police in California searching for driver who struck 7-year-old girl

Next tonight, to the hit and run manhunt in California at this hour. A driver running into a 7-year-old rl, sending her right into the air. The girl does survive this, in fact, she jumps back up, but authorities do want to find the driver tonight. ABC's Marci Gonzalez with the Vizio, we war you, it is difficult, and again, she is okay. Reporter: Those terrified screams from a 7-year-old girl as she's hit by a car. Tonight, police in California are searching for the driver. If that was me, I would stop, make sure the kid was all right. Reporter: Surveillance video from a neighbor's house in Santa Rosa, California, shows hazelann conzet and her brother running across the street Saturday. That black sedan then hits hazelann, launching her into the air. She lands several feet away. Then, incredibly, gets up and runs away. Her brother, Damion, rushes to find help as the car takes off. I felt like I was about to pa out. Reporter: Because you were scared? Tonight, hazelann is okay, other than some bumps and bruises, as has this message for the driver. Watch where you're going. Reporter: Police say the driver faces a felony charge for leaving the scene. They tell us they are following several leads tonight. David? Marci Gonzalez with us. Marci, thank you.

