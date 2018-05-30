Police release bodycam video capturing woman's violent beach arrest

More
Authorities said she allegedly hit one of the officers before video showed an officer punching her twice in the head.
1:26 | 05/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police release bodycam video capturing woman's violent beach arrest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55548657,"title":"Police release bodycam video capturing woman's violent beach arrest","duration":"1:26","description":"Authorities said she allegedly hit one of the officers before video showed an officer punching her twice in the head.","url":"/WNT/video/police-release-bodycam-video-capturing-womans-violent-beach-55548657","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.